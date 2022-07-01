Man, 21, dies following ‘hit and run’ in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man, 21, dies following ‘hit and run’ in Edinburgh

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 8.31am
Police Scotland confirmed a man has died in Edinburgh (PA)
A man has died following what police are treating as a hit and run.

A man has died following what police are treating as a hit and run.

The 21-year-old man was hit on Easter Road in Edinburgh at around 2.40am on Sunday June 19.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but has since died.

Road Policing officers in Edinburgh confirmed that the 21-year-old man had died.

They said a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation remains ongoing.

Police have asked to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

Sergeant Paul Ewing, from the Edinburgh Road Policing team, said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

“We are continuing our inquiries into the incident and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information to come forward. We’re also particularly keen to speak with two females who were seen near to an ATM at the bottom of Easter Road, around 2.30am.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0590 of Sunday June 19 2022.”

