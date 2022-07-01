Number asking for help with eating disorder has skyrocketed, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Number asking for help with eating disorder has skyrocketed, says charity

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 9.11am
The Scottish Government is consulting on plans to add calories to menus (PA)
An eating disorder charity said it has received a 300% increase in the number of calls to its helpline in Scotland as a consultation on adding calorie content to menus closes today.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Friday, Tom Quinn from Beat – a charity supporting those with eating disorders – said the number of people asking for help has “skyrocketed” since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “In Scotland, we’ve seen that 300% increase in people calling our helpline. I mean, the numbers of people that are coming forward to us for help has skyrocketed over the last couple of years. And so it’s really coming in at the worst possible time.”

It comes as a Scottish Government consultation on calories being added to menus closes on Friday. The legislation has already been introduced in England.

Beat has called for any legislation on the issue to be avoided and has warned of the impact on those with eating disorders.

Mr Quinn said: “This is going to have a really detrimental impact on people with eating disorders. We’ve already seen that in England.

“The rules were introduced in England in April. And we’ve already seen hundreds of people contact our helpline who are feeling that it’s having a damaging impact on their eating disorder.

“So these are people who already find calorie labelling very difficult. It’s more likely to make them restrict their eating if they’re got anorexia for example, and it’s more likely to to make them binge eat, if that’s something that they’re more likely to do.”

Research shows, Mr Quinn argued, that the move would have “no impact” on the general public.

He added: “The evidence is really clear that this will have no impact on the general public. So studies that have taken place where this has happened elsewhere have shown, for example, in the States there was a 4%, a really small reduction, in the the amount of calories eaten, but after a year that had completely disappeared, people went back to eating what they’d always been eating.

“We estimate that there are over 100,000 people with an eating disorder in Scotland. It’s not a small number of people that would be affected by this.

“We’ve done a survey of people affected by eating disorders in Scotland, and 95% of them are really concerned about this.”

