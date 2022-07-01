Woman, 79, dies in house fire and two men left seriously injured

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 79-year-old woman has died and two men have been left seriously injured following a house fire in North Lanarkshire.

The blaze happened in Glen Fyne Road in the Craigmarloch area of Cumbernauld at about 6am on Friday.

Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the two men, aged 82 and 50, were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

An investigation has begun to determine the cause of the fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it sent six fire appliances and an aerial height appliance to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”