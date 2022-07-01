Woman, 79, dies in house fire and two men left seriously injured By Press Association July 1 2022, 5.37pm A pensioner has died in a house fire in North Lanarkshire which also left two men seriously injured (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 79-year-old woman has died and two men have been left seriously injured following a house fire in North Lanarkshire. The blaze happened in Glen Fyne Road in the Craigmarloch area of Cumbernauld at about 6am on Friday. Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the two men, aged 82 and 50, were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. An investigation has begun to determine the cause of the fire. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it sent six fire appliances and an aerial height appliance to the scene. A police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Girl, 15, rescued from water off Burntisland coast Fatal house gas blast victim believed to be 79-year-old woman Woman, 67, dies in A92 crash near Cupar Man fighting for life after gas explosion in Birmingham