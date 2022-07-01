Police body says public safety will not be compromised as action over pay begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police body says public safety will not be compromised as action over pay begins

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 8.17pm
Police Scotland officers are staging action over a pay dispute (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Public safety will not be compromised as police officers begin their “most overt demonstration of action” in more than 100 years amid an ongoing dispute over pay, the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) has said.

The organisation, which represents officers, said the force will be withdrawing its “goodwill” over a “derisory” £565 pay rise offer.

The sum was rejected by the governing body of the SPF, representing rank-and-file officers, last week.

By law, officers cannot take industrial action but, as of 5pm on Friday, they will charge for all overtime and refuse to begin shifts early or take radio equipment home when their duty ends.

SPF general secretary Calum Steele said he believed that if strike action was an available option, “an overwhelming majority” would have chosen to walk out.

“Such has been the level of anger and disquiet given settlements and offers that have been given elsewhere and particularly because of the lack of rights that are available to police officers when it comes to trying to resolve many of these industrial disputes,” he said in an interview with BBC Scotland.

“The long-term aspiration of anyone that works in any trade union, or any police trade union-type body, has got to be to secure the maximum possible rights for the members that they represent.”

Mr Steele insisted anyone requiring police support, such as victims of crime, will still receive the same service, despite the action going ahead.

He added: “We are simply looking to reinforce the fact that there’s so much goodwill on the service that’s taken advantage of.”

Police Scotland said it was committed to seeking a pay settlement through the Police Negotiating Board, with talks set to resume on Monday.

When asked about how long the dispute will go on for, Mr Steele said “hopefully not too much longer”, adding: “The fact that we’re back here around the negotiating table, I would suggest that it has had the desired, sobering effect in bringing the parties together.”

He added: “It’s pretty important that our members are able to continue to demonstrate their frustration.

“Hopefully that will act as a reminder, during the discussions that are hopefully kicking off on Monday afternoon, of just how important an issue this is for police officers.”

Earlier, in a letter to Chief Constable Iain Livingstone, the SPF general secretary said the action being taken was a “manifestation of the strength of feeling of our members of the utter contempt this pay offer represents to them”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged those involved to “work together constructively” in order that a “fair and affordable pay increase can be agreed”.

Pressed on the issue in Holyrood on Thursday, she said that Justice Secretary Keith Brown has had “constructive” discussions with the SPF in recent days.

The action comes as officers in Glasgow face a busy weekend with the Orange Order marches set to draw thousands of people to the city centre, prompting about 30 road closures.

