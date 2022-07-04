Police hunt ‘despicable’ robber who stole from 92-year-old man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police hunt ‘despicable’ robber who stole from 92-year-old man

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.47am
Police Scotland are appealing for information after a ‘despicable’ robber stole a 92-year-old man’s wallet (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are hunting a “despicable” robber who attacked an elderly man outside his home before making off with cash.

The 92-year-old man was robbed outside his property in Broxburn, West Lothian, between 2pm and 5pm on Saturday July 2.

Police said the thief appeared at the man’s door on Fergusson Road and stole his wallet before pushing him to the ground

He made off with the man’s black leather wallet, containing a low two-figure sum of cash, a bank card and a bus pass.

Police Scotland described the man as being white, around 5ft tall, of medium build, with long dark hair, adding that he spoke with a local accent.

At the time of the incident he was wearing dark trousers, a jacket and brown hat.

Detective Sergeant Graham Garvie, from Livingston CID said: “This despicable individual preyed on a vulnerable elderly man outside his own home.

“Thankfully he was not seriously injured during the incident but he has been left shaken.

“It is vital that we trace the man responsible and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and noticed a man matching the above description, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were travelling through to check their footage in case they have managed to capture the suspect.”

He added: “I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to trace the individual responsible.”

