Police hunt ‘despicable’ robber who stole from 92-year-old man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting a “despicable” robber who attacked an elderly man outside his home before making off with cash.

The 92-year-old man was robbed outside his property in Broxburn, West Lothian, between 2pm and 5pm on Saturday July 2.

Police said the thief appeared at the man’s door on Fergusson Road and stole his wallet before pushing him to the ground

He made off with the man’s black leather wallet, containing a low two-figure sum of cash, a bank card and a bus pass.

Police Scotland described the man as being white, around 5ft tall, of medium build, with long dark hair, adding that he spoke with a local accent.

At the time of the incident he was wearing dark trousers, a jacket and brown hat.

Detective Sergeant Graham Garvie, from Livingston CID said: “This despicable individual preyed on a vulnerable elderly man outside his own home.

“Thankfully he was not seriously injured during the incident but he has been left shaken.

“It is vital that we trace the man responsible and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and noticed a man matching the above description, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were travelling through to check their footage in case they have managed to capture the suspect.”

He added: “I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to trace the individual responsible.”