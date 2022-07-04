Rail travellers urged to act against ‘inappropriate’ sexual behaviour on trains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Rail travellers urged to act against ‘inappropriate’ sexual behaviour on trains

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.47am Updated: July 4 2022, 10.51am
A new campaign is urging rail travellers to report – or intervene to stop – ‘inappropriate’ sexual behaviour (Jane Barlow/PA)
A new campaign is urging rail travellers to report – or intervene to stop – ‘inappropriate’ sexual behaviour (Jane Barlow/PA)

Transport police have launched a new campaign urging people to act on incidents of sexual harassment they witness while travelling on the rail network.

British Transport Police (BTP) launched the initiative as figures showed sexual offences on the network are up by more than a third (34%) since before the pandemic – with 20 more incidents in 2021-22 compared with 2019-20.

It is hoped the new Speak Up, Interrupt campaign will encourage those who witnesses any form of “inappropriate sexual behaviour” on the rail network to report them, and safely intervene if they can.

The BTP has launched a new Railway Guardian app, which can be used to report any such incidents, or people can text 61016 to inform officers.

Launching the campaign, BTP Detective Chief Inspector Arlene Wilson said: “Everyone has a part to play in driving out sexual harassment. We would like passengers on the rail network and subway to make use of our text service and Railway Guardian App to seek support.”

She added: “We are not asking people to police the railway, that’s our job, being an active bystander or reporting an incident to us can make an enormous difference.”

People can text 61016 or use the Railway Guardian app to report incidents (BTP/PA)

The police officer told the public: “Your reports provide us with crucial information which helps build a picture of what’s happening on the rail network and subway to identify hotspots, deploy patrols and catch offenders.

“In the meantime, our officers are out across the network day and night looking out for you.”

Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth backed the “important campaign”, adding: “All of our passengers and staff have the right to travel on public transport without fear of being sexually assaulted, verbally or physically abused or harmed and we all have a part to play.

“I thank British Transport Police for their work to make our railways safer for everyone and encourage passengers and staff alike to help drive out all inappropriate behaviour.”

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth welcomed the ‘important’ campaign (Jane Barlow/PA)

Joanne Maguire, chief operating officer at ScotRail, said: “Everyone has the right to go about their day in peace without fear of harassment or abuse, and ScotRail works very closely with British Transport Police to ensure that Scotland’s railway is a safe environment for our customers, and our own people.

“While the number of sexual offences may have risen, it is encouraging that the number of reported notifiable crimes in Scotland, including sexual offenses, remain among the lowest in the UK.”

Ms Maguire added: “To assist us in tackling unacceptable behaviour, it’s important for anyone who witnesses it to report those responsible so that they can be brought to justice.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]