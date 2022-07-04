Boy, 15, seriously assaulted at Calvin Harris gig in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 15-year-old boy has been released from hospital after he was seriously assaulted at a concert on Saturday evening.

He had been attending the Calvin Harris gig at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Saturday when he was attacked.

Police say he was seriously assaulted and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but was later released.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries after receiving a report of a 15-year-old boy seriously assaulted at an event in Hampden Park on Saturday 2 July. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and released after treatment. Inquires are ongoing.”

The event attracted 40,000 revellers with reports of travel chaos after the gig due to train services from nearby Mount Florida station finishing before the end of the concert and a lack of availability of local taxis.