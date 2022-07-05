More than 200 workers at Fife Bosch factory walk out over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 200 workers at Fife Bosch factory walk out over pay

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 8.41am
More than 200 workers at a Fife engineering plant will go on strike over a pay proposal their union says will leave them £7,000 a year worse off (Unite/PA)
More than 200 workers at a Fife engineering plant will strike over a pay offer their union says will leave them £7,000 a year worse off.

Unite members at Bosch Rexroth in Glenrothes walked out on Tuesday over a 6% pay deal, which the union says is essentially a “significant” pay cut because of inflation.

Industrial action will last for a week until Tuesday July 12, and workers will down tools every Monday and Tuesday going forward.

They will also refuse to work overtime.

The union also claims the firm has refused to back-date a pay award to January 1 and reverse changes to shift patterns and allowances.

In a ballot, 74% of workers rejected the German engineering firm’s offer.

Bosch Rexroth, a subsidiary of Bosch, is in a “strong” financial position according to its 2021 annual report, showing sales of £5.4 billion last year, the union said.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said: “Disgracefully, Bosch Rexroth is another employer that is coining it in yet is hell-bent on destroying wages.

“Bosch’s order books are bulging and the company is boasting of a very bright future, so there is no need whatsoever to make this Scottish workforce poorer.

“My message to Bosch’s management is to think again and come back to the table with an improved offer because Unite is determined to defend our members’ jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite regional officer George Ramsay said: “These pay proposals will leave workers thousands of pounds out of pocket at a time when the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

“Not only is the 6% a pay cut as inflation hits 11.7 per cent, but to implement shift changes that will erode incomes further is quite simply an unacceptable way to treat these loyal workers.”

