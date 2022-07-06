Number of monkeypox cases in Scotland rises to 40

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Number of monkeypox cases in Scotland rises to 40

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 8.15am
Health officials said there have now been 40 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Scotland (PA)
Health officials said there have now been 40 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Scotland (PA)

There have now been 40 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Scotland, according to health officials.

Public Health Scotland announced a further six cases of the virus on Monday.

The majority of cases are in adults known to be gay or bisexual men who have sex with men and have had recent European travel within 21 days of the onset of symptoms.

Last month, it was confirmed that those at higher risk of contracting the virus will be offered a pre-exposure vaccine, according to advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Healthcare workers in high-risk settings will also be offered a vaccine.

Dr Nick Phin
Dr Nick Phin, from Public Health Scotland, said the monkeypox rate in Scotland is ‘relatively low’ (Credi/Public Health Scotland/PA)

Dr Nick Phin, director of public health science and medical director at Public Health Scotland, said: “Cases of monkeypox continue to increase across the UK, with England now reporting over 1,000 cases since the first infection was noticed in May.

“Although cases are currently relatively low in Scotland, it’s important to remain vigilant. Noticing the signs and symptoms of monkeypox early and taking appropriate action will prevent the infection from establishing a foothold in Scotland which could lead to a significant increase in cases.

“Anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice via telephone if they have any concerns.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier