Open University and St Andrews come out top in student satisfaction survey

The Open University in Scotland and St Andrews have been named the best universities for overall student satisfaction north of the border, according to a survey.

According to the National Student Survey (NSS), both the Open University and the University of St Andrews scored 90% for student satisfaction, ranking joint first in Scotland.

Behind them was the University of Aberdeen, with 86% of final year students having told pollsters they were satisfied with their course.

The NSS is an annual survey of nearly half a million students across the UK by polling firm Ipsos-Mori which offers the opportunity to give honest feedback about what it has been like to study on their course at their university or college.

Susan Stewart, director of the Open University in Scotland (OU), said she was “delighted” at coming top of the table.

“This is fantastic news which reflects the sustained high-quality learning, teaching and student experience you can expect from the OU,” she said.

“I am very proud of the way we make a positive difference for our students based in communities across Scotland.

“We will keep working closely with our students to act on what they have told us, and we will build on these excellent results to help further improve the overall experience for our current and future learners.”

Professor Ruth Taylor, vice-principal (education) at the University of Aberdeen, also welcomed the result for her institution.

“It’s been a tough time for our students and for our staff, but we have kept our focus on delivering great teaching on our programmes,” she said.

“We have also done our best to ensure our students have felt supported throughout the year and have heard and responded to their suggestions and enquiries promptly and positively.

“The challenges that we faced as a university as a result of the pandemic have brought us together as a community of staff and students, and we will continue to listen to and support our students every step of the way.”