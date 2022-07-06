Gas network company hands over £1m to help Scots with their energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gas network company hands over £1m to help Scots with their energy bills

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 12.03am
SGN is giving Citizens Advice Scotland £1 million to help consumers with their bills (PA)
A £1 million fund will help Scots cut their energy bills and avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

SGN, which maintains Scotland’s gas network, is giving Citizens Advice Scotland (Cas) the cash to help support more than 6,000 households over the next two years.

Derek Mitchell, chief executive at Cas, hailed it as a “terrific boost to our work providing energy-related advice” and said the cash would mean bureaux can hire additional advisers for its Safe and Warm Advice Service.

“The specific aims of this project are to reach vulnerable people, including those who are hard to reach, and that’s a hugely important objective,” he said.

The control panel of a white boiler
Citizens Advice Scotland will also use the money to advise on the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning (Joe Giddens/PA)

“The emphasis on carbon monoxide poisoning is also extremely important, and will hopefully save lives.”

The funding will ensure more people are advised how to use energy safely and efficiently in their homes to help cut their bills, SGN said, as well as helping raising awareness of carbon monoxide poisoning by explaining how people can spot the symptoms and what to do if they are concerned.

Maureen McIntosh, head of customer experience at SGN, said: “We know this partnership is going to make a huge difference to communities across Scotland.

“With the cost-of-living crisis, this support is more vital than ever to keep those households and families most in need safe and warm.”

The energy advisers will be employed in bureaux across central and southern Scotland.

The advisers will provide information and support to people on a one-to-one basis in their local bureaux, and at local bureau outreaches, SGN said, as well as being able to undertake home visits for those who need this.

They will also help people maximise their income, making sure they apply for all benefits and energy grants they are entitled to, as well asraise awareness of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is known as the silent killer as it is invisible and has no smell. The deadly gas can be produced from appliances including gas cookers and boilers.

The main signs and symptoms are headaches, breathlessness, dizziness, collapsing, nausea and loss of consciousness.

