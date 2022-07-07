Two-year-old boy dies with grandparents in three-car crash, police confirm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Two-year-old boy dies with grandparents in three-car crash, police confirm

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 11.45am
A married couple and their two-year-old grandson have been killed in a three-vehicle crash (Yui Mok/PA)
A married couple and their two-year-old grandson have been killed in a three-vehicle crash (Yui Mok/PA)

A married couple and their toddler grandson have been killed in a three-vehicle crash, police have confirmed.

Police Scotland said that David McPherson, 68; his wife, Elza McPherson; and their unnamed, two-year-old grandson all died in the accident on the A9 in the Highlands on on Tuesday.

Mr McPherson, who was driving a red Ford fiesta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mrs McPherson and her grandson were taken to hospital after the accident, which took place at the Slochd Summit near Carrbridge shortly before noon on Tuesday July 5, but died a short time later.

A 67-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman who were in a black Mercedes C Class that was also involved in the crash were injured and were taken to hospital, where they are said to be in a stable condition.

A white Mercedes Sprinter pick-up vehicle was also involved in the collision, with the male driver of that vehicle uninjured.

The road was closed for nine hours while crash scene investigators conducted inquiries into the circumstances of the collision.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald, of the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and the family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, I would ask anyone with dashcam devices to check their footage as it could hold images which could prove to be significant in our inquiries.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier