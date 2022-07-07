Scotland’s Covid death toll passes 15,000, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Scotland’s Covid death toll passes 15,000, figures show

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 2.29pm
The Covid-19 deaths toll in Scotland has risen above 15,000 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Covid-19 deaths toll in Scotland has risen above 15,000 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s coronavirus-related death toll has passed 15,000, new figures have revealed.

Data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed that as of July 3, there had been 15,015 deaths recorded where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate,

The number of deaths in the week to July 3 was 61 – up from 52 in the previous week.

Coronavirus deaths have risen for four consecutive weeks, according to the NRS data.

The figures were released as it was announced that that a Holyrood committee is to analyse the impact of the pandemic on the labour market in Scotland.

MSPs on the Covid-19 Recovery Committee are to consider how issues such as long Covid, and other long-term illnesses, have impacted the number of people in work.

The inquiry comes as economic experts have raised concerns about the number of people who are no longer part of the workforce, and are classed as “economically inactive” – such as students and those who have retired.

The Fraser of Allander Institute has already reported that the number of Scots in this group has increased by more than 20,000 since before the pandemic.

Committee convener Siobhian Brown said: “Unlike previous economic shocks, where the labour force numbers recovered much more quickly, we are seeing concerning persistent numbers of long-term economically inactive people.

“We want to find out why this has happened and what needs to be done to encourage these people back into the workplace.

“We are keen to learn more about the labour market impact of the pandemic on people with pre-existing health conditions, what influenced people to take early retirement and whether specific groups of society or areas of the country have been impacted more than others.

“There is no doubt that the reasons behind this will be complex but in order to address this issue we must first understand why people are no longer working.”  

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]