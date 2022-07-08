Two men arrested after police find cannabis plants worth £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Two men arrested after police find cannabis plants worth £1m

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 12.35pm
Police Scotland found cannabis plants with a street value of £1 million (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Police Scotland found cannabis plants with a street value of £1 million (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Police discovered cannabis plants with a street value of £1 million when they searched a commercial building in the borders.

Officers found what was said to be a “large quantity” of the plants in outbuildings in Newmill-on-Teviot, near Hawick.

A 20-year-old man and a 30-year-old man have been arrested and charged, Police Scotland said.

Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns, of Lothians and Scottish Borders CID, said: “Based on intelligence, both specialist and community officers carried out a pro-active operation which resulted in a significant seizure of cannabis and the arrest of two men.”

He added: “The majority of cultivations that we uncover come from information given to us from our communities and I would like to thank the local community in the Scottish Borders for their continued support.

“I hope this operation highlights our determination to tackle drug activity at all levels.

“In addition to tackling and dismantling the cannabis cultivations themselves, we will continue to do everything in our powers to strip those responsible of their criminal assets using the Proceeds of Crime Act, so that they do not benefit financially from their crimes.”

