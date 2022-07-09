Long queues outside Trnsmt lead to festival organisers handing out water

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Festivalgoers have been left queuing for hours to get into the second day of Glasgow’s Trnsmt festival.

Revellers keen to get into Glasgow Green to see bands like Wet Leg, The Strokes, and Foals, were stuck in the long queues as they waited to get in.

As fans queued in the 20C heat, festival organisers said they were handing out water and “doing our best to get everyone through security” quickly.

There are currently longer than average waiting times for fans entering the festival. Our welfare teams are handing out water to those queuing and we're doing our best to get everyone through security and inside as quickly and safely as possible. — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) July 9, 2022

A festival spokesman said: “There are currently longer than average waiting times for fans entering the festival.

“Our welfare teams are handing out water to those queuing and we’re doing our best to get everyone through security and inside as quickly and safely as possible.

“We’re grateful for the patience of those waiting, and ask anyone who needs assistance to get the attention of the stewards or welfare teams.”

Music fans watch Sam Fender perform on the main stage on the first day of the festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

Festivalgoers writing on social media they had been waiting for around two to three hours, with many worried they would miss the bands they wanted to see.

The second day will also see The Snuts, Fontaines D.C, and Maximo Park play in Glasgow.

The first day of the festival saw Sam Fender, Nile Rodgers and chart-topping Scot Paolo Nutini on the main stage.

And on Sunday, the final day of the three day festival, Lewis Capaldi will headline.

But ScotRail have warned there will be no trains after it finishes, with the newly-nationalised rail firm having told revellers to check their travel options.