Man arrested after woman stabbed at supermarket By Press Association July 10 2022, 9.29am Police said a man was arrested following the incident on Saturday afternoon (Andrew Milligan/PA) A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in a Tesco supermarket. Police were called to the store on Dalmarnock Road in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, at 1.30pm on Saturday following reports of an assault. The 25-year-old was taken to hospital but her condition is unknown. A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Officers were called to a serious assault at a premises on Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, at around 1.30pm on Saturday July 9. "A 25-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. "A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection." Witnesses told the BBC the store was evacuated as a result of the attack.