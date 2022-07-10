Firefighters remain at scene of recycling centre blaze two days after it ignited

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Firefighters remain at scene of recycling centre blaze two days after it ignited

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 1.31pm
The fire started on Friday (Rui Vieira/PA)
The fire started on Friday (Rui Vieira/PA)

Firefighters are still at the scene of a “significant” fire at a recycling centre in Aberdeen almost 48 hours after the blaze started.

At its height, reports suggest as many as 100 firefighters were on the scene at the Suez Recycling Centre in the Altens area of the city after being called just after 4.35pm on Friday.

As of around 1pm on Sunday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said just three appliances, including a water carrier and a height vehicle, were in attendance, with the fire having been extinguished in the early hours of the morning.

A spokeswoman told the PA news agency: “We’re still in attendance there with three appliances.

“We’re just staying on watch and dampening down at the moment.”

The remaining firefighters are there to ensure no hotspots result in the fire starting again.

The fire service said on Twitter that the water carrier was brought in to alleviate pressure on the water supply in the local area, and firefighters are likely to remain in place for the rest of the day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier