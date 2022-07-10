Woman airlifted to hospital after car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 35-year-old woman had to be airlifted to hospital after a car crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

The ambulance service and police were called to the A74 near Beattock after a Mercedes C250 left the road after appearing to have lost control at about 1.40pm on Saturday.

The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where her condition is described as serious but stable.

Road Policing Officers are appealing for information after a serious road crash on the A74(M) near to Beattock on Saturday, 9 July. Full appeal here – https://t.co/asW2hEPJI5 pic.twitter.com/FaaWizPIYN — DumfriesGPolice (@DumfriesGPolice) July 10, 2022

The 37-year-old driver, as well as the six and nine-year-old children also in the car, did not need medical treatment.

Sergeant David Kerr said: “Enquiries are continuing into the cause of this crash.

“The road would have been busy at the time of the crash and I would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage who has not yet spoken to officers to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1735 of July 9.”