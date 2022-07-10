Scotland records its hottest day of year with temperatures of almost 29C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Scotland records its hottest day of year with temperatures of almost 29C

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 4.21pm Updated: July 10 2022, 5.31pm
Revellers watch Sigala performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)
Revellers watch Sigala performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)

Scotland has recorded its hottest day of the year, with the mercury climbing to almost 29C just outside the capital.

Temperatures rose to year-high levels in Fife, with the Met Office recording 28.9C in the area just north of Edinburgh.

In Aboyne there were recorded highs of 27.3C in the Aberdeenshire village as Scots basked in the heatwave.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said it was “pretty much wall-to-wall sunshine on Sunday” but warned: “There’s a very uncomfortable night ahead for many, with temperatures remaining warm.”

In Edinburgh hordes of people were enjoying the heat in the Meadows, while in Glasgow people enjoyed the high temperatures.

As the heat moved in festivalgoers at Trnsmt were warned by organisers of the warm weather baking Scotland, as 50,000 music fans flocked to Glasgow Green to watch Lewis Capaldi headline the city centre gig.

A Trnsmt spokesman said “the sun is shining, so keep hydrated”, and added that organisers had “increased the number of water stations on site and welfare staff are positioned throughout the festival to support anyone who feels unwell”.

“Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring sun cream and a soft water bottle to refill around the venue,” the spokesman added.

The hot weather is expected to continue into next week, with UK temperatures in London and the south of England set to soar above 32C on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

The Met Office predicts central areas of England will push 28C, with the South West hitting 23C.

The UK’s record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, taken at Heathrow on June 17, the Met Office said.

A heat-health alert has also been issued for some parts of the UK, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The hot spell looks set to subside later in the week, when a cold front is expected to start pushing in.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]