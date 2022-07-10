Scotland records its hottest day of year with temperatures of almost 29C

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has recorded its hottest day of the year, with the mercury climbing to almost 29C just outside the capital.

Temperatures rose to year-high levels in Fife, with the Met Office recording 28.9C in the area just north of Edinburgh.

In Aboyne there were recorded highs of 27.3C in the Aberdeenshire village as Scots basked in the heatwave.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said it was “pretty much wall-to-wall sunshine on Sunday” but warned: “There’s a very uncomfortable night ahead for many, with temperatures remaining warm.”

A warm and sunny evening for much of the UK, with temperatures only slowly coming down Still a bit more cloud across some northwestern areas pic.twitter.com/Yifff6VGha — Met Office (@metoffice) July 10, 2022

In Edinburgh hordes of people were enjoying the heat in the Meadows, while in Glasgow people enjoyed the high temperatures.

As the heat moved in festivalgoers at Trnsmt were warned by organisers of the warm weather baking Scotland, as 50,000 music fans flocked to Glasgow Green to watch Lewis Capaldi headline the city centre gig.

A Trnsmt spokesman said “the sun is shining, so keep hydrated”, and added that organisers had “increased the number of water stations on site and welfare staff are positioned throughout the festival to support anyone who feels unwell”.

“Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring sun cream and a soft water bottle to refill around the venue,” the spokesman added.

The hot weather is expected to continue into next week, with UK temperatures in London and the south of England set to soar above 32C on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

The Met Office predicts central areas of England will push 28C, with the South West hitting 23C.

The UK’s record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, taken at Heathrow on June 17, the Met Office said.

A heat-health alert has also been issued for some parts of the UK, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The hot spell looks set to subside later in the week, when a cold front is expected to start pushing in.