Man charged after woman stabbed in supermarket By Press Association July 10 2022, 6.37pm Police are investigating the stabbing (PA) A 34-year-old man is set to appear in court after a woman was stabbed in a Tesco store in South Lanarkshire. Emergency services were called to the Rutherglen supermarket on Saturday following reports a 25-year-old woman had been attacked inside the store. A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing, Police Scotland said, and is set to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday. A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Officers were called to a serious assault at a premises on Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, at around 1.30pm on Saturday July 9. "A 25-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. "A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection, and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday 11 July 2022."