Police hunt for two men after teenager attacked in Glasgow city centre

Police are hunting for two men after a teenager was taken to a Glasgow hospital in the early hours following a serious assault in the city centre.

Emergency services were called following reports of a disturbance in Sauchiehall Street, near Hope Street, at about 1.55am on Sunday, with an 18-year-old taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for cuts.

Doctors have described his condition as stable. Detectives are on the hunt for two suspects, and officers believe it could be connected to another incident in Sauchiehall Street.

Detectives are appealing for information after an 18-year-old man was seriously assaulted on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow City Centre on Sunday, 10 July. Full appeal here – https://t.co/s8xXUzYinQ pic.twitter.com/QWkY8FXdjo — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) July 10, 2022

Detective Constable John Fagan said: “We believe that this incident may be linked to an earlier disturbance in the Savoy nightclub and officers are carrying out enquiries to establish more information to confirm those involved had been in the nightclub earlier.

“Officers are continuing to check CCTV footage in relation to this crime.”

Of the two men the police are looking for, the first suspect is described as white with short, dark hair. He was wearing a black bubble jacket with the hood up and black jogging trousers. He wore a yellow band on his wrist.

The second is described as white with short, dark hair. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, black jogging trousers and black trainers. He also wore a yellow band around his wrist.

Detective Constable Fagan said: “This is a very busy area and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Sauchiehall Street in the city centre who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that will assist our investigation to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 0493 of July 10.”