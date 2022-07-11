Man dies after fatal motorbike crash in Borders

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after his motorbike collided with a stationary vehicle in the Borders, police have confirmed.

Andrew Atkinson, 58, was pronounced dead after the crash on Sunday July 10 between Yarrow and Moffat on the A708.

His BMW motorcycle collided with a Vauxhall Meriva at about 4pm. The road was closed for about seven hours while investigations took place. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences, but was later released.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the crash.

Lothian and Borders Road Policing Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “My thoughts go out to Andrew’s wife, daughters, grandsons and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are working to piece together exactly what happened in the lead-up to this crash and I would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact police.

“Andrew was travelling with two other bikers at the time, maybe you remember seeing the group in the area around 4pm? If so please get in touch.”