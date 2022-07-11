Man in court on attempted murder charge after supermarket stabbing By Press Association July 11 2022, 5.15pm The 34-year-old man made no plea as he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court, charged with attempted murder (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a woman was allegedly stabbed in a supermarket. Emergency services were called to Tesco in Rutherglen on Saturday, following reports a 25-year-old woman had been attacked inside the store. Ben Jenkins, 34, from Johnstone, Renfrewshire, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, charged with attempted murder. He made no plea in relation to the charge and has been remanded in custody. He is due to appear in court again in the next eight days. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Monday court round-up — Stalker and lurker Police release image of cyclist suspected of stabbing 27-year-old woman Man charged after woman stabbed in supermarket Man arrested after woman stabbed at supermarket