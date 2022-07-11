Man in court on attempted murder charge after supermarket stabbing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a woman was allegedly stabbed in a supermarket.

Emergency services were called to Tesco in Rutherglen on Saturday, following reports a 25-year-old woman had been attacked inside the store.

Ben Jenkins, 34, from Johnstone, Renfrewshire, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, charged with attempted murder.

He made no plea in relation to the charge and has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in court again in the next eight days.