Motorcyclist killed following crash with tractor

A motorcyclist has been killed after a crash involving a tractor.

Police Scotland said it was investigating the fatal incident, which happened no Monday on the B741 road at Hamilton Bridge in Dailly, South Ayrshire.

The crash, which took place at about 7.35am, involved a black Suzuki SV 650 motorbike and a yellow JCB 4220 tractor.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the 30-year-old man who had been riding the motorbike was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Sergeant Kenneth Malaney, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.

“I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash to come forward. I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area around the time of the crash to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.”