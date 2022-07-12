Elderly woman fighting for life after car crash which also injured driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Elderly woman fighting for life after car crash which also injured driver

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 11.59am
The 82-year-old woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries, is being treated in Raigmore Hospital, Inverness (Jane Barlow/PA)
An elderly woman is fighting for her life after a road crash which also left the male driver of the car she was in seriously injured.

The 82-year-old woman is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries after the red Citroen C1 car she was a passenger in was involved in a crash with another vehicle on the A96 road between Nairn and Forres.

Both she and the 83-year-old man who was driving the car have been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where they are currently receiving treatment.

A 69-year-old man who was driving the other car involved in the accident, a red Kia Soul, was also taken to hospital for medical checks, after suffering minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash, which took place at approximately 3pm on Monday July 11, and have appealed for witnesses.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a number of passers-by who stopped to help, but left before police arrived on the scene.

Road Policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our inquiries into the collision are continuing and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the two vehicles prior to the collision to speak to police.

“We are also looking to trace a number of people who stopped immediately after the collision and provided assistance to the occupants of both vehicles. They left prior to our arrival and I would ask them to get in touch.”

