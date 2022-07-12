Pensioner dies after collision in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An elderly woman has died and another was seriously injured following a serious road crash in Aberdeenshire.

Just after 11am on Tuesday, a red Dacia Sandero and a grey Vauxhall Zafira collided on the A90 Ellon to Peterhead Road just north of Hatton near Peterhead.

The driver of the Dacia – an 82-year-old woman – died at the scene and next of kin have been informed.

The 76-year-old female passenger of the Vauxhall suffered serious injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A 49-year-old man who was driving the Zafira was uninjured.

The A90 remains closed and drivers are asked to take an alternative route with diversions in place via Mintlaw.

Police have appealed for any witnesses who saw the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Steve Manson, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “As we continue our inquiries into the collision, our thoughts remain with the family of the driver who sadly died.

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to Police, or anyone who has dashcam of the area either before or immediately after the collision, to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1103 of July 12, 2022.”