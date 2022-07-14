Covid-related deaths in Scotland increase for fifth week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid-related deaths in Scotland increase for fifth week

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 10.57am
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Scotland has now risen to 15,098 (Victoria Jones/PA)
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Scotland has now risen to 15,098 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Coronavirus deaths in Scotland increased by more than a third in the most recent week, figures have showed.

National Records of Scotland (NRS)revealed there were 83 cases where Coivid-19 was mentioned on someone’s death certificate in the week ending July 10.

That is up from 61 the previous week – a rise of 36% – and marks the fifth week in a row that deaths have risen.

Overall, the number of coronavirus related deaths in Scotland has now risen to 15,098.

Of those who died in the week ending July 10, 52 were aged 75 or more, with 20 aged between 65 and 74 years old, while 11 were under the age of 65.

The majority of deaths occurred within hospitals, with 68 in such a setting, while nine took place within care homes. There were also six people who died at home or in another setting.

Covid-related deaths occurred in 25 out of the 32 local authority areas in Scotland over the week, with 14 in the City of Edinburgh Council area, seven in Fife and six in North Lanarkshire.

A total of 46 of the deaths over the week were women, while 37 were men, according to NRS.

Examination of the figures showed that the age standardised death rate for deaths involving Covid-19 was slightly higher in June 2022 (47 per 100,000) than it had been to May 2022 (46 per 100,000).

Throughout the pandemic, the highest rate was 585 deaths per 100,000 people in April 2020.

Analysis also showed that more than nine out of 10 Covid-related deaths were amongst those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Of the 15,047 deaths involving Covid-19 that were recorded between March 2020 and June 2022, 93% (14,022) had at least one pre-existing condition, NRS found – with just under one quarter having either dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, making this the most common main pre-existing condition.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 83 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 22 more deaths than the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in the latest week was 1,089, which is 62, or 6%, more than the five-year average.”

