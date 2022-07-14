Person rang 999 to say bus had not stopped for them, Police Scotland reveal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A member of the public called 999 to report the bus they were waiting on had driven past them, Police Scotland have revealed.

The force revealed details of the call as it made a plea to people to only dial 999 in the case of an emergency.

It comes as the summer brings a rise in calls to the police, with Police Scotland reporting receiving 34% more calls in July 2021 than it did in January of that year.

This increase in calls can place “exceptional demand” on call handlers, the force said.

However, chief superintendent Paul Wilson, the force’s contact, command and control divisional commander, stressed that “despite increased call demand, we want to assure people that we are here to help and that we will always respond to 101 and 999 calls with compassion and professionalism”.

He reminded people: “The 999 service is for emergencies and should only be used when there is a threat to life, suspicion that a crime is in progress or for any other serious incident that requires an immediate police response.

“Calling 999 for non-emergencies could put lives at risk.”

Police Scotland also cited an example of a caller reporting a a blaze in a field via 999, who said they did not want to contact the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service about a small fire.

Chief Superintendent Wilson said online reporting forms were also available on the Police Scotland website, which can be used for “a range of incidents including reporting lost property” but which also allow people to “report sensitive matters such as hate crime and harassment in confidence”.

He added: “People can also use the Contact Us form on the website rather than calling 101. These forms are assessed in just the same way as a call to 101 and using this form ensures callers are not kept waiting for excessive periods on the phone line during times of peak demand.”