Person rang 999 to say bus had not stopped for them, Police Scotland reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Person rang 999 to say bus had not stopped for them, Police Scotland reveal

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 2.02pm
Police Scotland is reminding people only to call 999 in an emergency (Ian West/PA)
Police Scotland is reminding people only to call 999 in an emergency (Ian West/PA)

A member of the public called 999 to report the bus they were waiting on had driven past them, Police Scotland have revealed.

The force revealed details of the call as it made a plea to people to only dial 999 in the case of an emergency.

It comes as the summer brings a rise in calls to the police, with Police Scotland reporting receiving 34% more calls in July 2021 than it did in January of that year.

This increase in calls can place “exceptional demand” on call handlers, the force said.

However, chief superintendent Paul Wilson, the force’s contact, command and control divisional commander, stressed that “despite increased call demand, we want to assure people that we are here to help and that we will always respond to 101 and 999 calls with compassion and professionalism”.

He reminded people: “The 999 service is for emergencies and should only be used when there is a threat to life, suspicion that a crime is in progress or for any other serious incident that requires an immediate police response.

“Calling 999 for non-emergencies could put lives at risk.”

Police Scotland also cited an example of a caller reporting a a blaze in a field via 999, who said they did not want to contact the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service about a small fire.

Chief Superintendent Wilson said online reporting forms were also available on the Police Scotland website, which can be used for “a range of incidents including reporting lost property” but which also allow people to “report sensitive matters such as hate crime and harassment in confidence”.

He added: “People can also use the Contact Us form on the website rather than calling 101. These forms are assessed in just the same way as a call to 101 and using this form ensures callers are not kept waiting for excessive periods on the phone line during times of peak demand.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier