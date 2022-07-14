Police named man killed in South Ayrshire road crash By Press Association July 14 2022, 7.31pm Jamie Boyd died after his motorcycle collided with a tractor in South Ayrshire (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have named a man who died after the motorbike he was riding collided with a tractor in South Ayrshire. Jamie Boyd, 30, from Dailly, died after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash with a yellow JCB at Hamilton Bridge on the B741 near Dailly at about 7.35am on Monday July 11. Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor was uninjured. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0649 of July 11. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Motorcyclist killed following crash with tractor Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Ayrshire Man dies after fatal motorbike crash in Borders Police name man who died in late night crash