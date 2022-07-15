Man last seen at hospital found dead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who was last seen in hospital has been found dead, Police Scotland have said.

The body of Stephen McFarlane was found near Inverkip Road in Greenock on Thursday, seven days after he was last seen at the town’s Inverclyde Royal Hospital.

Earlier this week, Sergeant Gary Arthur said police were “becoming increasingly concerned” about Mr McFarlane, and he urged anyone who had seen him to contact officers.

Stephen McFarlane, who was reported missing on Monday (Police Scotland)

Mr McFarlane, 32, from Greenock, was reported missing on Monday, having been last seen at the hospital at about 2am on July 7.

Police Scotland said the body is still to be formally identified but Mr McFarlane’s family have been informed.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report is being prepared for the procurator fiscal.