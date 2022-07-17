Man, 24, dies after being attacked in Lanark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man, 24, dies after being attacked in Lanark

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 4.32pm
Peter Kirkwood was attacked in Mousebank Road (Police Scotland/PA)
A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a 24-year-old man in Lanark.

Police said Peter Kirkwood suffered a serious assault at 1.55am on Saturday July 16 in Mousebank Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and released pending further enquiries.

Detectives say anyone who may have seen a disturbance in the area should get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson said: “Our thoughts are very much with Peter’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Extensive police enquiries are ongoing and we will have a continued police presence in the area.

“I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace the person responsible.

“I would also ask anyone who was in Mousebank Road area in the early hours of Saturday, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance, or witnessed anything suspicious, to please get in touch with us.

“Anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry is urged to pass anything notable on to us.”

