Man dies after kayak capsizes in River Spey By Press Association July 18 2022, 11.24am Police Scotland said a man died after his kayak capsized in the River Spey near Fochabers in Moray on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA) A man has died after his kayak capsized in the River Spey in Moray, police have confirmed. Emergency services were called to the scene near Fochabers at around 4.45pm on Sunday. A 51-year-old man was recovered from the water but pronounced dead. A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called around 4.45pm on Sunday 17 July to a report of a capsized kayak on the River Spey near Fochabers. "Emergency services attended and a 51-year-old man was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene. "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."