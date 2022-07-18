Scotland’s first wave park set to open in 2024 after £26m cash injection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland’s first wave park set to open in 2024 after £26m cash injection

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 4.28pm Updated: July 18 2022, 4.30pm
(HarrisonStevens/PA)
(HarrisonStevens/PA)

Scotland’s first artificial surf park is set to open in summer 2024 after receiving a £26 million boost from the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB).

The Wavegarden Scotland project will see the derelict Craigpark Quarry at Ratho, near Edinburgh, transformed into a 23-hectare country park, promising more than 100 jobs.

Developers said the site will have underwater technology that can create 1,000 waves per hour, from slow-moving white water for beginners through to powerful barrels up to two metres high for experts.

The development, which was initially earmarked to open in spring last year, is also expected to have a restaurant, retail outlet, surf school, wellness spa, cafe and surf observation deck.

Wavegarden Scotland work to begin
A computer generated image issued by Harrison Stevens of how Wavegarden Scotland may look (HarrisonStevens/PA)

SNIB director Susan Campbell said: “This is an exciting, innovative and ambitious project.

“The bank’s backing will regenerate a derelict site, increase access to the natural environment, help to restore biodiversity and stimulate tourism.

“Once complete, Wavegarden Scotland will provide a world class outdoor facility for everyone to enjoy, enabling important health and well-being benefits as well as a nationally important leisure facility.

“The investment is a great example of the public and private sector collaborating successfully to unlock potential.”

A total of 45 lenders and local businesses have backed the project, including OakNorth Bank, which provided a £25.2 million loan, and support from BAE Systems Pension Fund IM, which will purchase the park through a sale and leaseback arrangement once construction is complete.

Andy Hadden, founder of Tartan Leisure, which is developing Wavegarden, said the result will be “a dynamic new leisure destination, whether you are in or out of the water”.

He added: “Having the backing of 45 local entrepreneurs and international shareholders, including Promenthean Investments LLP and Murray Capital, combined with the incredible support from the Scottish National Investment Bank, OakNorth and BAE Systems Pension Fund, has created what we believe is the optimum financial structure for this landmark destination.”

Wavegarden is a global surf technology brand.

It has more than 60 projects in development across the globe, seven facilities open and seven under construction across four continents.

SNIB is Scotland’s first development investment bank, wholly owned by the Scottish ministers on behalf of the people of Scotland.

