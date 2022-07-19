Police investigate after man’s body is found in city square By Press Association July 19 2022, 2.11pm Hunter Square in Edinburgh was cordoned off after the discovery of a body (Dan Barker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the centre of Edinburgh. Officers were called to Hunter Square off the Royal Mile at about 9.40am on Tuesday. The area around the square was cordoned off with police tape on Tuesday morning and police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to a concern for a person at Hunter Square, Edinburgh, at around 9.40am on Tuesday, 19 July 2022. “The body of a man was found and inquiries to establish the cause of death are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Predator guilty of murdering vulnerable young woman in shipping container Man in his 20s dies swimming in lake at Cotswold Water Park Man held as police probe raging wildfires in France LIVE: UK records ‘highest ever’ temperature as heatwave scorches country