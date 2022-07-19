Police investigate after man’s body is found in city square

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the centre of Edinburgh.

Officers were called to Hunter Square off the Royal Mile at about 9.40am on Tuesday.

The area around the square was cordoned off with police tape on Tuesday morning and police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to a concern for a person at Hunter Square, Edinburgh, at around 9.40am on Tuesday, 19 July 2022.

“The body of a man was found and inquiries to establish the cause of death are ongoing.”