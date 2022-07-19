Woman, 90, dies after being hit by van

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pensioner has died after being hit by a van in Clackmannanshire.

The 90-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Burgh Mews in Alloa at about 4pm on Monday.

Police believe the van drove away before the emergency services arrived, but confirm it was traced a short while later.

The road was closed for about four hours to allow investigations to be carried out.

Sergeant Jack Swindells of the Forth Valley Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who sadly lost her life.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

“Anyone with any information or dashcam footage which may assist is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2366 of July 18, 2022.”