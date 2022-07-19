ScotRail to resume full timetable this week as pay dispute is settled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail to resume full timetable this week as pay dispute is settled

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 3.39pm
ScotRail returns to a full timetable this week after a pay agreement was accepted (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail returns to a full timetable this week after a pay agreement was accepted (Jane Barlow/PA)

ScotRail trains will return to normal this week with almost 700 more services running each day.

The train operator has advised passengers to check times before travel as trains will revert back to this year’s May timetable from Wednesday.

However, it did warn there could be a knock-on disruption to some services this week as a result of the extreme heat on some routes over recent days, with potential damage to infrastructure and the possibility of trains being out of position.

Services on routes across Scotland were heavily disrupted over the last two months amid an ongoing dispute over ScotRail employees’ pay, which saw drivers refuse to work overtime or on rest days.

Members in the Aslef union have now voted to accept an improved pay offer, which includes a 5% wage increase, more money for rest day and Sunday working and a policy of no compulsory redundancies for the next five years.

But at the height of the pay dispute, a temporary timetable had to be introduced on May 23 – just weeks after ScotRail was brought into public ownership – in a bid to reduce the number of trains that were cancelled at short notice.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, described the last few months as “challenging” and thanked passengers for their patience.

“I’d encourage customers to check their journey before they travel as our timetable returns to May 2022 levels, particularly given the disruption to services over recent days due to the extreme heat,” he said.

“We know how much people right across the country rely on rail travel, so we’re pleased to increase the number of services.”

The train operator also warned it is having to manage some increases in Covid-related absences among staff following the recent surge in infections across the country.

While ScotRail is restoring services, train travellers in Scotland still face further disruption as other rail workers plan industrial action.

Network Rail workers are said to be walking out for 24 hours on July 27. During similar action last month, ScotRail could only run reduced services on five lines in the central belt.

Meanwhile, LNER, which runs cross-border services between Scotland and London, is one of eight rail companies where workers are taking action on July 30.

