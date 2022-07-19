Scottish doctors hit out at ‘hugely disappointing’ pay deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish doctors hit out at ‘hugely disappointing’ pay deal

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 7.51pm
(PA)
(PA)

Doctors north of the border have said the Scottish Government had to “reflect on how it really values and treats our medical workforce” as the BMA hit out at a below inflation pay deal.

NHS medical and dental staff will see their pay packets increase by 4.5% this year, backdated to April 1, after Health Secretary Humza Yousaf accepted a wage rise recommendation from an independent review body.

Mr Yousaf said the “uplift demonstrates that we value all our medical and dental staff and the important contribution they make” and meant that “our senior medical staff will continue to be the best paid in the UK”.

Coronavirus – Thu Jun 2, 2022
NHS medical and dental staff set to see their pay rise by 4.5% (Peter Byrne/PA)

But Dr Lewis Morrison, chairman of BMA Scotland, criticised the deal and said it did “nothing to undo years of real-term pay erosion for doctors”.

“The Scottish Government has to reflect on how it really values and treats our medical workforce, if it genuinely wants to ensure NHS recovery and a future of healthcare in Scotland that will meet the needs of its people,” he said.

“In response to this hugely disappointing award we will be urgently consulting our members to gauge their views, and what steps we may take as a result.”

Health funding
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The pay deal comes after recommendations by the Doctors and Dentists Pay Review Body (DDRB), who said NHS medical and dental staff should get the 4.5% rise, which is separate from the government.

The Scottish Government said the increase built on the 3% rise applied in 2021, and meant that staff had seen their pay go up by 7.5% over the last two years.

But the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics will show Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to at least 9.3% in June, up from 9.1% in May, which was already the highest since early 1982, economists have forecast.

Dr Morrison added: “In the face of spiralling inflation this is still a large real-terms pay cut, which will be hugely damaging to the morale of an already exhausted and depleted workforce, after two-and-a-half-years leading our country’s response to the pandemic and the years of vacancies and escalating demand that preceded that.”

As part of the DDRB process, the Scottish Government, BMA Scotland, and other stakeholders provided evidence to the body as part of its independent process.

The BMA said it made a “robust, evidence-based case” for inflation plus 2%, which it said “would genuinely value doctors and help retain them in the NHS at a time when we need every single doctor we currently have, and many more”.

Mr Yousaf said: “The NHS has faced its biggest challenge during the pandemic and staff have been working tirelessly to continue to provide care while under increased pressure.

“The continued hard work and dedication of staff ensures that the people of Scotland continue to receive world class healthcare as we remobilise NHS services and tackle waiting times.”

The MSP added: “This uplift demonstrates that we value all our medical and dental staff and the important contribution they make.

“It’s crucial that we continue to not only recruit and build our future NHS workforce, but also retain expertise within NHS Scotland.

“This announcement means that our senior medical staff will continue to be the best paid in the UK. This will help ensure that NHS Scotland remains an attractive employment option for all medical and dental staff.”

The Scottish Government has, as part of another pay deal, offered a 5% rise to nurses, paramedics, allied health professionals and healthcare support staff.

