Death of man found in Edinburgh city centre ‘not suspicious’, say police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have said the death of a 31-year-old is not being treated as suspicious after his body was found in Edinburgh city centre.

Officers were called to Hunter Square off the Royal Mile at about 9.40am on Tuesday when the body was discovered.

The area around the square was cordoned off with police tape, with officers standing guard and an ambulance crew on scene.

Emergency vehicles at Hunter Square Edinburgh, where a man’s body was found was found (Dan Barker/PA)

One bench in the square was covered with a silver protective cover.

A Police Scotland spokesman said on Tuesday: “Officers were called to a concern for person at Hunter Square, Edinburgh, at around 9.40am on Tuesday July 19.

“The body of a 31-year-old man was found.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”