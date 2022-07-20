Firefighters going on strike is ‘serious proposition’, union chief warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Firefighters going on strike is ‘serious proposition’, union chief warns

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 11.21am
Firefighters could take industrial action after rejecting a pay offer (Jane Barlow/PA)
Firefighters could take industrial action after rejecting a pay offer (Jane Barlow/PA)

Firefighters taking strike action is a “very serious proposition”, the leader of the union in Scotland has said.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) this week rejected a 2% pay increase, which the union’s Scottish secretary described as “insulting”.

John McKenzie has highlighted the work of fire crews in tackling the recent hot weather, with temperatures rising to a record 34.8C in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday.

“Firefighters are at the forefront of the climate emergency. The last few days have brought to the public’s attention the dangers we face day in day out,” he said.

“We will not accept a paltry pay offer of 2% when the cost of food, fuel, energy and almost everything else is soaring.

“Firefighters have never taken industrial action lightly but such is the level of anger at this insulting offer, industrial action is now a very serious proposition.

“The employers need to come back with a genuine and fair pay offer that recognises the financial pressures our members face.”

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, has said that members will consider all options, including strike action.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier