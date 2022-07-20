Community calls for donors to help with buyout of land for nature reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Community calls for donors to help with buyout of land for nature reserve

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 12.41pm
A community initiative is calling for donations to help buy 5,300 acres of moorland (Langholm Initiative/PA)
A community initiative is calling for donations to help buy 5,300 acres of moorland (Langholm Initiative/PA)

Members of South Scotland’s biggest community buyout are calling on donors to help them raise £400,000 to expand their nature reserve.

The town of Langholm in Dumfries and Galloway has until 31 July to raise £2.2 million to purchase 5,300 acres of Langholm Moor from land management company Buccleuch.

If the money is raised, the community group, a charity called the Langholm Initiative, would double the size of its already community-owned Tarras Valley Nature Reserve.

The group took ownership of the nature reserve in March last year after raising £3.8 million to buy 5,200 acres of land and six residential properties, which was part of the first stage of the community buyout.

A public crowd-funder for the initiative’s second purchase has exceeded its £200,000 target, but members are encouraging the public to keep donating to help them reach their final £400,000 goal to make this next purchase possible.

“We need one last big push to help make history happen and get us over the line,” said Jenny Barlow, Tarras Valley Nature Reserve’s Estate Manager.

Jenny Barlow, Tarras Valley Nature Reserve’s Estate Manager (Langholm Initiative/PA)

“We are urging major donors to come forward, and asking people to keep donating to our crowd-funder.

“Every pound gets us one step closer.”

Last month, the Scottish Land Fund awarded the Langholm Initiative charity the sum of £1 million towards the buyout.

Other charities backing the purchase include Borders Forest Trust, John Muir Trust, Rewilding Britain, RSPB Scotland, Scottish Wildlife Trust, Trees for Life, and the Woodland Trust.

Buccleuch has also supported the community bid, agreeing with the Langholm Initiative a fixed purchase price in 2019 and extending fundraising deadlines.

Langholm said the nature reserve has important peatlands and ancient woods that are being restored, and native woodlands established to create a haven for wildlife including hen harriers, short-eared owls and merlins.

