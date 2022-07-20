Moth species recorded in Scotland for first time in ‘exciting’ discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Moth species recorded in Scotland for first time in ‘exciting’ discovery

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 1.35pm Updated: July 20 2022, 2.11pm
A sallow-shoot piercer moth (Patrick Clement/PA)
A sallow-shoot piercer moth (Patrick Clement/PA)

A species of moth has been recorded in Scotland for the first time in an “exciting discovery”, nature experts have said.

The sallow-shoot piercer moth was spotted perching on a nettle at the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Cathkin Marsh wildlife reserve near Glasgow by regular visitor Bill Higgins on a recent trip.

He was initially unable to identify the insect by consulting books and websites but the mystery was solved when he reached moth expert Dr Mark Young through an online forum.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust said there are currently just 29 records of the sallow-shoot piercer moth on the National Biodiversity Network Atlas and none north of Birmingham, however, the species is likely to be under-recorded.

Cathkin Marsh
Cathkin Marsh is situated near Glasgow (Scottish Wildlife Trust/PA)

Mr Higgins said: “Mark said he had a good idea of what the moth was and suggested I refer to a publication about the tortrix moth family and come back with an identification.

“I then told him what I thought it was, bearing in mind that it had never been recorded in Scotland before.

“I was delighted when Mark agreed with my identification and confirmed that I had the privilege of being the first to record the moth on this side of the border.

“I’m thrilled about my find, even though luck determined that I was there when the moth alighted on a nettle. Another few minutes either way and it may not have been there at all.”

The moth is one of thousands of species in the family of tortrix moths and relies on willow trees for its food source.

Eggs are laid on buds and the larvae burrow into twigs for the winter before emerging in spring as adults.

Billy Gray, the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s West Central Reserves Manager, said: “Bill’s exciting discovery shows there is lots we don’t know about Scotland’s wildlife.

“It’s likely that this species of moth has been in Scotland for some time and has simply gone unseen or unnoticed.

“Much of what we do know about wildlife is thanks to a small army of citizen scientists who record and report what they see.

“It’s incredibly useful to receive information about what people see on our wildlife reserves and there’s information on the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s website for anyone who’d like to get involved.”

Cathkin Marsh Wildlife Reserve is an area of fen and marshy grassland that is home to many birds including snipe, water rail and reed bunting, which can be viewed from the reserve hide.

Butterflies and dragonflies can be seen and there are many wildflowers during the summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]