Man charged over Lanark death

A man has been charged following the death of a 24-year-old in Lanark.

Emergency services were called to Mousebank Road in the town at 1.55am on Saturday July 16.

Police said Peter Kirkwood was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peter Kirkwood died at the weekend (Police Scotland/PA)

Officers said a 44-year-old man arrested on Wednesday has now been charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

It comes after police arrested a 22-year-old man on Sunday, who was released pending further inquiries.