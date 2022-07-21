Visits to seabird colonies on Scottish islands banned amid avian flu outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Visits to seabird colonies on Scottish islands banned amid avian flu outbreak

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 11.43am
The number of gannets in Shetland has decreased by 25% as a result of the avian flu outbreak, NatureScot says (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s nature agency has advised that public visits to 23 Scottish islands should be suspended to limit the spread of avian flu.

The number of gannets has decreased by 25% in Shetland and great skua in Orkney by 85% as a result of the avian flu outbreak, NatureScot said.

It has advised the public that landings will stop to allow seabirds the best possible chance to survive and recover from the current severe outbreak.

Visitors will still be able to take boat trips to seabird colonies to view summer spectacles but will not be able to come ashore.

Great Skua populations in Orkney have decreased by 85% in Orkney as a result of avian flu outbreaks, NatureScot says (Lorne Gill/NatureScot)

The virus is widespread across Scotland, with positive cases recorded in Shetland, Orkney, Outer and Inner Hebrides, Highland, Moray, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Fife, East Lothian and Scottish Borders.

Seabird colonies at Noss, Hermaness, Hoy, St Kilda, Troup Head, Handa, Bass Rock and St Abbs have all been badly affected.

Great skuas, gannets and guillemots have been hardest hit, while Great black-backed gulls, herring gulls, kittiwakes, Arctic terns, Sandwich terns, razorbills and puffins have also tested positive.

The situation will be under constant review and restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible, once the birds have finished breeding.

Rapid assessments were undertaken of all island special protection areas designated for breeding seabirds such as gannets and guillemots.

Round up of the year in nature
Guillemots have been badly affected by the current avian flu outbreak in Scotland, say experts. (Joe Cornish/National Trust)

The measure is the latest in response to growing concern over the spread and impact of the current H5N1 strain of avian flu, particularly in seabird colonies.

Eileen Stuart, NatureScot’s deputy director of Nature & Climate Change, said restricting visits was “not an easy decision” but concerns about avian flu are on the rise.

She added: “Many of our Scottish islands are a haven for internationally important bird populations.

“With the avian flu crisis evolving so quickly, we have to respond to reduce the spread of this virulent disease. Tragically, this destructive disease could be with us for some time to come.

“In Scotland, with the new task force announced last week, we and our partners are committed to sharing our expertise and co-ordinating action on the ground.”

NatureScot are leading a new task force to co-ordinate a response to the avian flue crisis in Scotland.

As of this week, the following islands have been advised to stop public landings until chicks have fledged.

Until the end of August for breeding puffins, Arctic skuas and Arctic terns:
• Orkney – Calf of Eday, Swona & Muckle Skerry
• Firth of Forth – Craigleith, Inchmickery, Isle of May
Until mid-September for breeding great skuas, common terns, cormorants and fulmars:
• Shetland – Noss
• Argyll – Glas Eileanan (Sound of Mull)
• Firth of Forth – Lamb and Fidra
Until mid-October for breeding gannets, storm-petrels and Manx shearwaters:
• Shetland – Ramna Stacks & Gruney
• Western Isles – Flannan Isles, North Rona & Sula Sgeir, St Kilda (Dun, Soay, Boreray, Stac an Armin and Stac Li – excluding the main island of Hirta)
• Highland – Priest Island
• Argyll – Treshnish Isles
• Firth of Forth – Bass Rock

