Tributes paid to ‘loving husband and devoted father’ after fatal bike crash

The wife of a motorcyclist who died in a Highlands crash has paid tribute to him as a “wonderful, loving husband and a devoted father”.

Michael Gall died on Tuesday when the Ducati motorbike he was riding and a MG car crashed at 12.10pm on the A82 near Invermoriston, Police Scotland said.

Gaynor, the 51-year-old’s wife, said: “Michael was a wonderful, loving husband and a devoted father.”

Emergency services were called to crash, but the motorcyclist from Inverness was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else was injured.

Sergeant David Miller, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.

“I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash to come forward.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area around the time of the crash to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.

“A number of vehicles had passed the crash site before emergency services arrived and I would urge them to get in touch with anything useful.”

Sergeant Miller said anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 1362 of July 19.

After the crash the road was closed in both directions, with motorists sent on a 120-mile diversion.

The A82 was closed for about seven hours as the cause of the crash was investigated by officers, and was re-opened to traffic at about 7pm.