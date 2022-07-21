Warning over loch’s shellfish after raised levels of toxins identified

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “raised” level of toxins found in shellfish from a loch in the Western Isles may make the seafood unsafe for humans to eat.

The region’s local authority warned consuming produce such as mussels, cockles, or razor fish from West Loch Roag – Miavaig and Eilean Tenish on Lewis could be harmful.

It has been reported that Food Standards Scotland found potentially fatal biotoxins in some of the catches, and shellfish harvesters have been informed of the discovery.

Western Isles Council advised that produce fished from the loch should not be eaten until further notice and that the situation would be kept under observation until algae levels subside.

A spokesperson for the local authority told STV News: “Monitoring work undertaken on behalf of Food Standards Scotland has identified raised levels of shellfish toxins in West Loch Roag – Miavaig and Eilean Tenish in Lewis.

“Eating shellfish such as mussels, cockles, or razor fish from these areas may pose a risk to human health.

“Commercial shellfish harvesters in these areas have been contacted by the Comhairle and steps have been taken to postpone harvesting until algae levels subside.

“It is a sensible precaution to avoid eating shellfish from the loch until further notice.”