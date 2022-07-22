Man hit by lorry on A90 dies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after he was hit by a lorry near a petrol station just outside Dundee.

The incident happened near Bullionfield filling station on the westbound carriageway of the A90 at around 11am on Friday.

Police said a 57-year-old man was struck by a lorry and died at the scene.

Sergeant Stephen Livesey, from the road policing unit, said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or has dashcam footage of the incident.”

Officers in Dundee urged anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1145 of July 22.