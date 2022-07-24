Campers rescued by boat after tents partly submerged in heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Campers rescued by boat after tents partly submerged in heavy rain

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 8.04pm
A view of Loch Lomond (PA)
A view of Loch Lomond (PA)

Two children and four adults have been rescued by boat after their camping spot was submerged in water following torrential rain.

Loch Lomond Rescue Boat said it was called to a report of a family “washed out” of their tent at the north end of the loch shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The crew went to the scene and found the family at Ardleish on the east shore.

They took them to Ardlui Marina and handed them to the Scottish Ambulance Service to be checked over.

The boat then rescued another two campers who were in the same situation.

The coastguard said that coastguard teams from Greenock, Helensburgh and Inveraray also went to the scene, while police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also alerted.

Pictures posted by Greenock Coastguard Rescue Team on Facebook showed two tents partially submerged in water.

The teams said: “At 00.40 this morning, Greenock Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked alongside Helensburgh, Inveraray and two senior officers to multiple incidents on the north side of Loch Lomond after torrential rain and thunder storms had impacted persons camping at various sites near the River Falloch and required assistance.

“Loch Lomond Rescue Boat rescued two children and four adults from a camp spot near Ardleish recovering them to awaiting Coastguard, Scottish Ambulance Service & Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

“Further assistance was given by Coastguard personnel at further camp sites north of Loch Lomond.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier