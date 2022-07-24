Sturgeon and Swinney should be asked to give evidence in ferries probe – Rennie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sturgeon and Swinney should be asked to give evidence in ferries probe – Rennie

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 12.04am
The committee is investigating the construction of the ferry (Jane Barlow/PA)
The First Minister and Deputy First Minister should be asked to give oral evidence to a committee of MSPs investigating the delayed Ferguson Marine ferries, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

The party’s economy spokesman Willie Rennie MSP said that Nicola Sturgeon, John Swinney and former Infrastructure Secretary, Keith Brown, should join former Transport Secretary Derek Mackay in giving evidence at Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee.

Mr Mackay was transport minister when the contract was approved to build two ferries at the Port Glasgow shipyard and has already been invited to give evidence in person after the Scottish Parliament’s summer recess.

Following the award of the contract in 2015, the construction of the two CalMac ferries was plagued with delays and the shipyard was nationalised.

Ferguson Marine Shipyard
The MV Glen Sannox is one of two vessels which are years overdue (Jane Barlow/PA)

The two vessels: the Glen Sannox and the as-yet-unnamed hull 802; were originally due to be completed in 2018, but have since been delayed until at least 2023 and costs have more than doubled from the original price tag of £97 million.

Mr Rennie said: “It is only right that Derek MacKay should appear before Parliament but he was not the sole member of Nicola Sturgeon’s cabinet involved in signing off this multi-million-pound contract.

“The public have heard from transport officials and shipyard representatives that John Swinney, Keith Brown and Nicola Sturgeon herself were all involved in the decision to take over Ferguson Marine and to provide it with extensive financial support. They should join Derek Mackay in giving evidence to Parliament.

“Island communities have been sorely let down by the Government and they have waited too long for answers.

“These communities depend on the success of ferry contracts like this one. The SNP, however, have done next to nothing to show that they understand this.

“It is beyond laughable that the SNP can talk of running an independent country when they can’t even get people from A to B.”

Mr Rennie has written to the convener of the Public Audit Committee, Richard Leonard MSP, asking him to invite Ms Sturgeon, Mr Swinney and Mr Brown to give oral evidence.

Mr Mackay has already provided written evidence to the committee, in which he said there was a “high level of confidence” in the shipyard.

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said: “Prior to summer recess, the Public Audit Committee agreed to invite the former Minister for Transport & Islands and the former chief executive of Transport Scotland to give evidence in its inquiry.

“Choosing witnesses to give evidence beyond these individuals is a matter for the committee.”

And a Scottish Government spokesman said: “Invites to parliamentary committees are entirely a matter for individual committees – not for the Government.”

