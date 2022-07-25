Glasgow subway strikes ‘cynically’ timed during Rangers matches – Tory MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glasgow subway strikes ‘cynically’ timed during Rangers matches – Tory MSP

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 2.42pm Updated: July 25 2022, 3.34pm
Union bosses have been accused of 'cynically' timing strikes on the Glasgow subway amid Rangers home matches (Danny Lawson/PA)
Union bosses have been accused of ‘cynically’ timing strikes on the Glasgow subway amid Rangers home matches (Danny Lawson/PA)

Union bosses have been accused of “cynically” timing strikes on Glasgow’s underground network to coincide with Rangers home games next month.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said the planned industrial action on the city’s subway will heavily disrupt Rangers fans using the service on matchdays.

“The dates for this industrial action have been cynically chosen to maximise the disruption to Rangers fans on matchdays when thousands of them use the subway,” the MSP for Central Scotland said.

Scottish Parliament
Scottish Conservative MSP Graham Simpson has called for the strike action to be called off (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“We can’t allow a main public transport artery in Scotland’s biggest city to be brought to a standstill by a dispute over duty rosters.”

He called for the strikes to be called off and for all parties involved to find a resolution.

Rangers are at home on all four strike dates. The Glasgow side’s Ibrox stadium is served by a station on the underground system, which is used by thousands of Rangers fans each home match.

Unite announced on Monday that its members on Glasgow’s subway have voted by 99% for strike action on an 83% turnout.

Industrial action has been scheduled for August 6, 9, 13 and 27 in response to a dispute over changes to duty schedules, with the union saying its members are facing “significant work-life pressures” due to increasingly being called in to work on short notice.

Rangers fans outside Ibrox Stadium
Rangers fans outside Ibrox Stadium (Robert Perry/PA)

Mr Simpson added: “Public transport users have suffered enough already with the unacceptable service cuts at nationalised ScotRail, which the SNP were so slow to resolve.

“If strikes on Glasgow’s underground go ahead, they will merely prolong Scotland’s summer of transport chaos.”

Jill Reilly, transport spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, acknowledged football fans and subway passengers will be frustrated at the strikes, but added: “No one goes out on strike lightly but there is a cost-of-living crisis on and workers are concerned about their terms and conditions.

“The SNP-led Strathclyde Partnership for Transport needs to get round the table and hammer out a deal so services can be restored by kick-off time.”

More than 200 members at Strathclyde Partnership for Transport are represented by Unite, including train drivers and station staff.

