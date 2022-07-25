Glasgow subway strikes ‘cynically’ timed during Rangers matches – Tory MSP

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Union bosses have been accused of “cynically” timing strikes on Glasgow’s underground network to coincide with Rangers home games next month.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said the planned industrial action on the city’s subway will heavily disrupt Rangers fans using the service on matchdays.

“The dates for this industrial action have been cynically chosen to maximise the disruption to Rangers fans on matchdays when thousands of them use the subway,” the MSP for Central Scotland said.

Scottish Conservative MSP Graham Simpson has called for the strike action to be called off (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“We can’t allow a main public transport artery in Scotland’s biggest city to be brought to a standstill by a dispute over duty rosters.”

He called for the strikes to be called off and for all parties involved to find a resolution.

Rangers are at home on all four strike dates. The Glasgow side’s Ibrox stadium is served by a station on the underground system, which is used by thousands of Rangers fans each home match.

Unite announced on Monday that its members on Glasgow’s subway have voted by 99% for strike action on an 83% turnout.

Industrial action has been scheduled for August 6, 9, 13 and 27 in response to a dispute over changes to duty schedules, with the union saying its members are facing “significant work-life pressures” due to increasingly being called in to work on short notice.

Rangers fans outside Ibrox Stadium (Robert Perry/PA)

Mr Simpson added: “Public transport users have suffered enough already with the unacceptable service cuts at nationalised ScotRail, which the SNP were so slow to resolve.

“If strikes on Glasgow’s underground go ahead, they will merely prolong Scotland’s summer of transport chaos.”

Jill Reilly, transport spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, acknowledged football fans and subway passengers will be frustrated at the strikes, but added: “No one goes out on strike lightly but there is a cost-of-living crisis on and workers are concerned about their terms and conditions.

“The SNP-led Strathclyde Partnership for Transport needs to get round the table and hammer out a deal so services can be restored by kick-off time.”

More than 200 members at Strathclyde Partnership for Transport are represented by Unite, including train drivers and station staff.