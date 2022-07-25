Victorian footbridge reopens after almost two years of ‘painstaking’ restoration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Victorian footbridge reopens after almost two years of ‘painstaking’ restoration

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 4.10pm
Handout image of Teviot’s first span being installed following renovation work. (National Highways/PA)
Handout image of Teviot’s first span being installed following renovation work. (National Highways/PA)

A rare Victorian footbridge has been reopened after being dismantled into 500 small pieces and painstakingly rebuilt like a jigsaw.

Work has been completed on the Teviot Viaduct near Kelso in the Scottish Borders after extensive renovation work following flooding and decay.

Engineers assessed each piece to refurbish and re-use as many as possible.

(National Highways/PA)

Elements beyond repair were digitally scanned so exact copies could be produced using techniques such as laser cutting, profiling, casting and welding.

The work funded by National Highways saw three spans of the viaduct dismantled at the end of 2020 and taken to Barnsley-based contractor AmcoGriffen for specialist attention.

It was dismantled and then rebuilt like a giant jigsaw before being transported to the site.

Specialist abseilers helped to reinstall the structure along with a 55-tonne crane.

(National Highways/PA)

Rich Marshall, National Highways historical railway estate director, said: “We’re delighted that the renovation work has been such a huge success and generations to come will be able to enjoy this beautiful historic structure.

“The footbridge had been badly impacted by flooding as well as general decay, and without these major repairs and renovations it would have become unsafe to use.

“This wasn’t a quick or easy renovation project, but it was very worthwhile and we’re incredibly proud of what has been achieved.”

(National Highways/PA)

The structure is usually supported by the Roxburgh viaduct on the north side. It opened in 1850 and formerly took the St Boswells to Kelso railway branch line over the River Teviot, but the line closed in 1964 and is now part of the Borders Abbeys Way.

Dave Martin, project manager for AmcoGiffen, said: “We’re very pleased that the re-installation has gone to plan and it’s been gratifying to hear the positive feedback from the local community who have been following the work on site with great interest.

“This has been one of our more challenging projects but also very rewarding because the bridge is so unique.

“It has been really satisfying to see it rebuilt to the same intricate detail as the original Victorian design, whilst sympathetically bringing the bridge up to modern safety standards.”

